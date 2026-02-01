F1 track now has a luxury superyacht and tickets are $95k

An F1 track has introduced a new luxury superyacht in 2026, with the highest ticket price coming in at $95,000.

While superyachts clamour into the harbour during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, other F1 circuits are less fortunate to have the Mediterranean right on their doorstep.

The Miami Grand Prix has tried to recreate a similar look, with their famous fake marina, and a recent announcement has seen them commit even further to that 'Riviera' aesthetic.

For the 2026 season, the track has announced an all-new hospitality centrepiece, the MSC Yacht Club, which will debut at the Miami International Autodrome for the race weekend on May 1 until May 3, 2026.

The Yacht Club will be built on the inside of Turns 5-9, where a life-like superyacht (264ft in length, width of 96ft and 50ft tall) will serve as a premier trackside hospitality destination.

It will include multiple decks, pools, lounges and viewing platforms, including shaded seating and a culinary program curated by Bagatelle.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026: Ticket Prices

Onboard there will be deck one ('open-air space featuring a striking pool and plush lounge seating'), deck two (reserved shaded seating with 'refined dining experience curated by Bagatelle'), deck three (shaded seating from a higher vantage point and access to a Jack Daniel’s bar experience) and a Captain's deck ('highest viewpoint offering 360-degree panoramic views across the track').

The new yacht also contains nine private cabanas, which can be reserved for up to 20 guests with dedicated trackside seating and a comfortable lounge setting.

As per the Miami GP website, ticket prices start at $95,000 for the three day weekend in the private cabanas. Deck two for three days costs $4,500, while deck three starts at $4,700.

Elsewhere at the Miami GP, a three-day ticket at the Hard Rock Beach Club starts at $1,500 while a grandstand pass for three days begins at $785.

