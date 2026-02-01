F1 star becomes part-owner of Red Bull motorsport team

F1 driver Pierre Gasly is set to become a part-owner of a Red Bull-backed team in a different racing series.

Gasly previously raced for Red Bull in 2019, but failed to pick up a single podium finish and was demoted back down to their sister team - then Toro Rosso - where he stayed up until the end of 2022.

The 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner then opted to join Alpine, where he has since established himself as the team leader and number one driver alongside Franco Colapinto.

But despite having been outside of the Red Bull F1 family for the last few years, Gasly is now investing in another Red Bull racing project.

The Red Bull KTM Tech3 team in MotoGP is under the control of a new ownership group, with IKON Capital having obtained 100 per cent of the team alongside a plethora of other investors, including sports business investors David Blitzer and Paul Wachter.

However, also joining the consortium of investors taking over the MotoGP outfit are French private equity firm Trail Slam, who Gasly is a part of.

Gasly is not the only F1 influence in the newly-bought out team, with former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner confirmed last year to be taking over as CEO of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team.

Exciting times for MotoGP

This plethora of investment in the team following a sale from long-time owner Herve Poncharal comes just as MotoGP is seeking to expand its reach with the help of Liberty Media.

The F1 rights owners completed a $4.2 billion takeover of Dorna Sports last year, meaning that they are now the majority owner of the motorbike racing series.

The group became the majority owners of F1 back in 2017, and have taken the sport to new heights, attracting bigger audiences in the Americas, as well as bringing a new generation to the sport via the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive.

They are now hoping to oversee that kind of growth in the motorbike racing series too, although they have recently been warned not to take the same approach as they did with F1, with sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta stating that the two motorsport series are very different.

