Lando Norris wishes he had more time before McLaren 2026 return

Lando Norris has admitted that he wishes he could've had more time to sit back and appreciate his F1 world championship before the 2026 championship begins.

The British driver was back in action in Barcelona for pre-season testing this week, just weeks after wrapping up his maiden title in a nail-biting season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at testing in Barcelona this week, Norris admitted that he's still working through the process of internalising last year's success, dethroning Max Verstappen after four consecutive championships.

It was well and truly back to work in Catalunya this week though, with Norris getting into the new MCL40 for the first time on Wednesday as he gears up to defend his crown against all-comers.

Norris: Back to work already

Speaking in Barcelona, Norris said: “I’m excited for everything of course, do I wish I had one more month to lay back and enjoy everything, just take everything in you know? It was a few weeks off, it didn’t even feel like a month off.

“It was a few weeks off of just trying to realise what had happened last year, it had become a reality, my dream. I think I’m still even now just trying to accept it and realise it happened.

“But at the same time, it’s back to work, and now we’ve got to try and do it all over again. It makes me happy, it gives me good confidence coming into this season but it’s such a big challenge with all the changes, all the regulations this year."

The new world champion's ultimate takeaway, though? “I’ve accomplished something huge in my life."

