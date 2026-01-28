F1 racer gifted bizarre birthday present

F1 racer Sergio Perez was given a bizarre gift for his 36th birthday from his new team Cadillac.

The Mexican driver spent his birthday at the Barcelona shakedown, where luckily his colleagues managed to brighten up an otherwise bleak January working day.

After a year out from the F1, the novelty of a workplace birthday has perhaps not worn off for Perez yet, as his Cadillac team managed to make him feel incredibly important and celebrated in the garage.

Perez got a nice big cake brought out to him (not a Colin, this is a classy enterprise) and was serenaded with a 'Happy Birthday' from the newly assembled squad.

Perez's Cadillac gift

They even had time to present Perez with a gift, and although it was a bit strange, it was certainly sentimental.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon presented Perez with a brake disc from Cadillac's first car, which he posed with alongside Valtteri Bottas in a quick snap for social media.

Lowdon then joked: “We got Checo a gift, it’s the first brake disc from the car that he’s driven but as you know we’re in cost cap so can we have this back on Wednesday? Happy birthday!”

When Perez was presented with a cake he added to the jollity and said, before he blew out the candles: "I think you all know my wish for the year."

Unfortunately Checo, this doesn't feel like one that will come true anytime soon.

