Lewis Hamilton left out in F1 Movie Oscars announcement

Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton was missed off the list of personnel for the F1 movie as the 2025 epic received four Oscars nominations.

Hamilton received a production credit for the film which was released last summer, and has been praised by the film's lead actor Brad Pitt for his role in the making of it.

F1 became Pitt's highest grossing film of all time at box office following its release, and received plaudits from pundits and fans alike.

The film itself sees retired racer Sonny Hayes - played by Pitt - come out of retirement to race for the new APX GP team alongside the Damson Idris-portrayed Joshua Pearce.

Hayes' age in the film did raise a few eyebrows for its unrealistic nature, including from Carlos Sainz, with the American supposed to be over 60 years of age and returning to the F1 grid, but overall the film was well received.

Now, with awards season in full swing, it has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, Film Editing, Best Sound and Visual Effects.

However, Hamilton has been missed off on the list of producers in a social media post confirming its nomination for Best Picture.

Pitt, Chad Owen, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer are all mentioned by name, but the word 'producers' is used for the rest of the personnel involved in the making of the film, including Hamilton.

Will there be a sequel to the F1 movie?

After being released in cinemas in late June 2025, the movie grossed just over $631million - making it the ninth-biggest box office hit of the year.

It was also Pitt's most successful film from a financial standpoint, although he has not been nominated for an Oscar for his acting in the film. It was also Apple TV's biggest hit to date.

There has recently been talk of a potential sequel in the pipeline, with a recent interviewer putting that to director Kosinski, and calling the rumoured sequel 'F2'.

It was put to Kosinski that he had spoken to Apple CEO Tim Cook who had said that discussions had started for 'F2'.

Kosinski then replied: "We're in that stage of just kind of dreaming up what that next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be and for Apex GP.

"But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it's something that people wanna see and I'd be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one."

They might have to rethink that name though, of course, with F2 being the name of F1's feeder series for junior drivers.

