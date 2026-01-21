Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto has suggested that losing out to rivals over a loophole in the new engine regulations would be like sitting out a season.

Chief technical officer Binotto and his Audi team are set to compete in their first season in the sport this year, both as a power unit manufacturer and as an outfit on the grid.

They are joining just as new regulations are sweeping into the sport, both in terms of aerodynamic design and the power units.

Changes to the 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid engines include an increased emphasis on electrical energy, as well as a removal of the MGU-H and a greater Energy Recovery System (ERS).

But there have been suggestions in recent weeks that Mercedes and Red Bull have found a loophole in the new regulations which could be worth a reported 0.3 seconds per lap, or 15 brake horsepower.

The rules loophole that has been alleged to have been found by Mercedes and Red Bull regards the geometric compression ratios, with the teams alleged to have found a way for the compression ratio to be at the allowed 16:1 when the engine is stationary, but then increase to the previously allowed 18:1 when moving.

The FIA have called a meeting to discuss this potential loophole and clarify their new engine regulations, but that meeting will also be used to discuss the new regulations more broadly.

Now, Binotto has said that the potential loophole could have a real impact in terms of performance, and might be able to blow the competition out of the water.

"If it’s real, it is certainly a significant gap in terms of performance and lap time, and that would make a difference when we come to competition," he told media at Audi's season launch event in Berlin. "No one wants to sit a season out if you’ve got a blatant advantage that you can do nothing [about] with a homologated power unit.

"I think for us, hopefully, the FIA will make the right decisions."

Audi set for difficult 2026 bow

Audi are one of the five power unit manufacturers in F1 in 2026, and the new regulations will no doubt have had them and their rivals scratching their heads for much of the last 12 months.

But while this added stress compared to the other new name on the grid in Cadillac might have been difficult for them, they are in the fortunate position of taking over what was an already established F1 team in Sauber, rather than starting completely from scratch.

Audi have kept large parts of the Sauber team the same, including team principal Jonathan Wheatley and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

They will expect to be fighting in the midfield and scoring regular points like Sauber were last year in 2026, before beginning to work towards their goal of being world champions by 2030.

