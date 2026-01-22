F1 boss makes claim on legality of Ferrari engines

One of Ferrari's customer teams have given an update on the legality of the Maranello-based F1 outfit's 2026 power unit.

2026 is seeing a complete reset in the F1 regulations when it comes to power units, with the emphasis on electrical energy being tripled and the internal combustion engine side of the hybrid unit set to be able to be run on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

And as all of the power unit manufacturers try to master those regulations and get ahead of their rivals, there has been rumours of a loophole in the regulations that has allegedly been exploited by Mercedes and Red Bull.

The alleged trick regards the geometric compression ratios, with it being reported that those two teams have found a way for the compression ratio to be at the allowed 16:1 when the engine is stationary, but then increase to the previously allowed 18:1 when moving, something that could allow an extra 15 brake horsepower.

The FIA are set to have a meeting regarding the new rules where they will clarify any potential ambiguity over what is or isn't allowed when it comes to the new power units.

But Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has now said that he has full confidence that Ferrari's power units are legal, something that he has said gives his new outfit more confidence heading into their first season.

Cadillac are using Ferrari power units in both 2026 and 2027 before their partnership with General Motors comes into play in 2028.

"What I’m very confident and happy about is we have a fully legal engine," Lowdon told Sky Sports.

"With these engines, the combustion is not allowed to take place at a compression ratio above 16 to 1.

"Without going into too many details, we know that Ferrari have completely followed the rules where that stands. That gives us a lot of confidence.

"In terms of performance, we work and support our power unit partner to the absolute maximum. We’re very happy with the relationship.

"I can’t really talk for other people’s power units or how they’ve interpreted the regulation. But to me, it’s extremely clear it’s there in black and white."

How will Cadillac fare in 2026?

Cadillac have one of the most experienced driver lineups on the whole grid for their first season as an F1 team.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have claimed 16 grand prix victories between them, and have raced for some of the biggest teams in F1, including Williams, Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull.

In that sense, they should be perfect for helping Cadillac navigate their first forays in to the sport, and helping them grow as an outfit.

It's the first time since 2016 that there have been more than 10 F1 teams on the grid, but Lowdon has tempered expectations of his new outfit.

He recently revealed that he has already told the board of directors that the team should expect to be running last in the pecking order during their first season in the sport, despite their exceptionally talented driver lineup.

