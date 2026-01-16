A racing driver has called out some of the 'dangerous' factions on F1 Twitter, likening the online space to a 'war zone'.

F1 Twitter refers to the activities of sects of fans on social media platform X, with tribe-like loyalty to drivers and teams leading to questionable behaviour online.

During the 2025 season alone, Oscar Piastri fans launched favouritism claims at McLaren and Kimi Antonelli was subjected to online abuse and death threats after a mistake allowed Lando Norris to overtake for fourth at the Qatar GP.

While F1 Twitter has brought together a community of like-minded fans, allowing friendships to flourish and enjoy the sport, the dark side of the fanbase continues to attract attention time-and-time again.

Daly: F1 twitter is 'dangerous'

The nature of F1 Twitter became a topic on the Business of Speed podcast, which featured American racing driver Conor Daly as a guest.

Daly is best known for his IndyCar and NASCAR appearances, but had strong thoughts on F1's fan base, stating: "F1 Twitter is the worst. You might as well be in a war zone.

"I love F1, but that is some of the most dangerous groups of people on the internet I have ever seen and I have no idea how they could be that bad."

The host of the podcast then mentioned the engine controversy surrounding Red Bull and Mercedes, with rival teams believing that they have exploited a loophole in the regulations regarding the new 16:1 compression ratio limit.

The concern is that higher temperatures raise the compression ratio when the engine is running on track, which could give Mercedes and Red Bull a gain of 0.3 seconds over a lap.

Reports over this potential loophole, led the host to voice concerns about F1 Twitter and uninformed accusations of cheating, to which Daly responded: "You guys know the photographer Jamey Price?

"He's my favourite person to follow on Twitter just because he just goes after the F1 Twitter folks who just have no idea what is going on. They just want to stir the pot, I don't know if they are bots or whatever."

