Red Bull issue official apology after Kimi Antonelli abused online
Red Bull issue official apology after Kimi Antonelli abused online
Red Bull have expressed their 'sincere regret' that Kimi Antonelli was on the receiving end of threats and abuse after Sunday's F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Both Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and team advisor Helmut Marko suggested that the young Mercedes driver had moved aside to allow Lando Norris past him in the closing stages of the race, damaging Verstappen's championship hopes.
Replays showed fairly quickly that Norris had, in fact, taken advantage of a massive snap of oversteer from Antonelli which nearly caused him to lose control of his car completely.
While Lambiase – who spoke on the radio to Verstappen before seeing the incident for himself – happily accepted the real explanation when talking to Toto Wolff after the race, Marko doubled down on his insistence that Antonelli had opened the door for Norris on multiple occasions.
Red Bull: Antonelli clearly didn't allow Norris through on purpose
The state of social media being what it is, Antonelli was bombarded with over a thousand negative comments, ranging from a simple 'lost my respect' all the way up to vile abuse, and death threats.
He has since blacked out his profile picture on Instagram, and De Telegraaf report that Mercedes plan to share the abusive messages and threats with the FIA.
A Red Bull statement released on Monday morning read: "Comments made before the end of and immediately after the Qatar GP suggesting that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had deliberately allowed Lando Norris to overtake him are clearly incorrect.
"Replay footage shows Antonelli momentarily losing control of his car, thus allowing Norris to pass him.
"We sincerely regret that this has led to Kimi receiving online abuse."
Marko had said after the race: "It was twice where he more or less waved Lando by. It was so obvious. Antonelli now helps our main competitor, in Austria he was crashing [Verstappen] in the rear."
Mercedes team principal called Marko's comments 'brainless', to which the Red Bull advisor responded: "I'd be happy to counter that. People should take a look at it. It didn't just happen once."
Lambiase, meanwhile, had relayed to Verstappen on team radio that it appeared to him that Antonelli 'just pulled over and let Norris through'.
Marko has since apologised for his comments, and told F1-insider: "I took another close look at the footage.
"The first time, Antonelli could have held his ground a little better [as Oscar Piastri passed him into Turn 1]. The second time, it was a driving error and not intentional.
"I'm sorry that Antonelli got so much flak online. To clarify once again: he didn't let Norris pass on purpose."
READ MORE: Red Bull driver exit LEAKED as Max Verstappen's team-mate 'confirmed' for 2026
Related
Latest News
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina
- 26 minutes ago
F1 Store reduce Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merch by 40% in MEGA Cyber Monday sale
- 1 hour ago
Australian politician raises McLaren ‘bias’ conspiracy in official Senate hearing
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull issue official apology after Kimi Antonelli abused online
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin forced into 'emergency' Adrian Newey team boss change
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton just gave a heartfelt defence for under pressure Ferrari staff
- 3 hours ago
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november