Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has confirmed who Max Verstappen’s team-mate will be at Red Bull in 2026 after leaking the details live on air after qualifying on Saturday.

Red Bull have been tight-lipped about their 2026 driver intentions, waiting for the final race in Abu Dhabi to make their decision on their main team lineup and that of their sister team, Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda’s disappointing stint at Red Bull needs little introduction, as the Japanese racer has been outclassed by both Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar in the standings this year, with the Frenchman claiming his first F1 podium at Zandvoort.

The F1 rumour mill has long linked Hadjar to the Red Bull seat in 2026, with Lawson expected to remain at Racing Bulls and F2 star Arvid Lindblad awarded a promotion to the junior team.

Tsunoda himself alluded to the decision ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, where he cut a despondent figure in his media sessions, and said to Viaplay: “I know something that I can’t share, but most people know it - I’m in a similar understanding with you guys.”

Hadjar himself also seemed unable to keep his F1 future a secret at Lusail, and added with a touch of enthusiasm: “Apparently it’s now decided one round before the end of the season.”

Red Bull 2026 driver decision made

Hadjar’s promotion and Tsunoda’s demotion is certainly an open secret in the paddock, with Sky Sports pundit Kravitz confirming the rumours during his post-qualifying Notebook on Saturday.

When the presenter reached the Racing Bulls motorhome in the Qatar paddock, Kravitz leaked Red Bull’s driver lineup announcement and confirmed that Tsunoda will be leaving the team in 2026.

“I can save you the announcement that all these nice people on the socials are going to make next week, that Isack Hadjar will be joining Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing,” Kravitz announced.

“They’ve both been told, Yuki’s been told, Isack’s been told, Isack couldn’t contain his excitement when he came to us on Thursday and has been told but can’t tell us and Yuki couldn’t contain his disappointment when he came to us on Thursday that he’s been told and he’s a bit sad about it.

“I think it’s going to be announced next week, I hope we haven’t previewed some kind of announcement that Isack Hadjar will be moving to Red Bull Racing and leaving Racing Bulls.

“We don’t know who’s going to be joining Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, we think it’s probably going to be Arvid Lindblad, leaving Yuki Tsunoda out of Formula 1.

“All will become clear next week if I haven’t given it all away already.”

