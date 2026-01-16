close global

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are pictured in a composite next to each other

F1 stars braced for CHAOS as axe risk looms

F1 stars braced for CHAOS as axe risk looms

Sheona Mountford
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are pictured in a composite next to each other

F1's 2026 silly season could be chaotic with a majority of drivers on the grid out of contract at the end of the year.

While the futures of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will continue to grab headlines in 2026, the two champions are in fact amongst the few drivers with their futures secured beyond 2026.

Hamilton's Ferrari contract expires at the end of 2027 while Verstappen's lengthy Red Bull deal runs through 2028. Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly are the remaining three drivers on the grid whose futures are certain beyond 2026, at McLaren and Alpine respectively.

For the rest of the grid, however? Here's how the 2026 season could get interesting.

F1 driver contract lengths

A total of 11 drivers find themselves out of contract at the end of 2026, including Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull's young driver pool of Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad and veteran F1 stars such as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

While the likes of Alonso and Sainz would be expected to re-sign with their respective teams at the end of the year, Russell's future is far less clear with major movers in the driver market, such as Verstappen, potentially deciding his future next year.

Elsewhere, six drivers are believed to be in contract beyond 2026, but because no official announcement has been made on when their contract expires, their future is subject to uncertainty entering into the upcoming season.

Charles Leclerc in particular begins a pivotal year with Ferrari and could start to run out of patience with the Scuderia if they present his talents with yet another damp squib of a car.

Both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas deem Cadillac to be a long-term project, however, should Colton Herta acquire the right amount of super licence points in F2 next year, one of these drivers could be ousted in favour of the American youngster.

Brand new regulations could see a transformed competitive order in 2026, forcing big moves and triggering a chaotic silly season.

The movements of Hamilton will also determine just how tumultuous the 2026 driver market will be, tipped to retire if he is once again uncompetitive with Ferrari next season, and could open up a space at one of the biggest teams on the grid.

Formula 1 Driver Contract Lengths
Driver Team Contract Length
Lando NorrisMcLaren*2027
Oscar PiastriMcLaren2028
George RussellMercedes2026
Kimi AntonelliMercedes2026
Max VerstappenRed Bull2028
Isack HadjarRed Bull2026
Charles LeclercFerrari*2026
Lewis HamiltonFerrari2027
Alex AlbonWilliams*2026
Carlos SainzWilliams2026
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls2026
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls2026
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2026
Lance StrollAston Martin2026
Oliver BearmanHaas2026
Esteban OconHaas2026
Nico HulkenbergAudi*2026
Gabriel BortoletoAudi*2026
Pierre GaslyAlpine2028
Franco ColapintoAlpine2026
Sergio PerezCadillac*2026
Valtteri BottasCadillac*2026

*An asterisk indicates that this driver's contract is set to run until at least the year given, if not longer, but that an official end date may not have been given publicly due to the announcement simply stating a 'multi-year contract' had been awarded.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen lines up team principal move

