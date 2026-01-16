F1 stars braced for CHAOS as axe risk looms
F1 stars braced for CHAOS as axe risk looms
F1's 2026 silly season could be chaotic with a majority of drivers on the grid out of contract at the end of the year.
While the futures of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will continue to grab headlines in 2026, the two champions are in fact amongst the few drivers with their futures secured beyond 2026.
Hamilton's Ferrari contract expires at the end of 2027 while Verstappen's lengthy Red Bull deal runs through 2028. Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly are the remaining three drivers on the grid whose futures are certain beyond 2026, at McLaren and Alpine respectively.
For the rest of the grid, however? Here's how the 2026 season could get interesting.
F1 driver contract lengths
A total of 11 drivers find themselves out of contract at the end of 2026, including Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull's young driver pool of Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad and veteran F1 stars such as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.
While the likes of Alonso and Sainz would be expected to re-sign with their respective teams at the end of the year, Russell's future is far less clear with major movers in the driver market, such as Verstappen, potentially deciding his future next year.
Elsewhere, six drivers are believed to be in contract beyond 2026, but because no official announcement has been made on when their contract expires, their future is subject to uncertainty entering into the upcoming season.
Charles Leclerc in particular begins a pivotal year with Ferrari and could start to run out of patience with the Scuderia if they present his talents with yet another damp squib of a car.
Both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas deem Cadillac to be a long-term project, however, should Colton Herta acquire the right amount of super licence points in F2 next year, one of these drivers could be ousted in favour of the American youngster.
Brand new regulations could see a transformed competitive order in 2026, forcing big moves and triggering a chaotic silly season.
The movements of Hamilton will also determine just how tumultuous the 2026 driver market will be, tipped to retire if he is once again uncompetitive with Ferrari next season, and could open up a space at one of the biggest teams on the grid.
|Driver
|Team
|Contract Length
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|*2027
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2028
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2026
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2026
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2028
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|2026
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|*2026
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|2027
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|*2026
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2026
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|2026
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|2026
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2026
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|2026
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|2026
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|2026
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|*2026
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|*2026
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2028
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|2026
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|*2026
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|*2026
*An asterisk indicates that this driver's contract is set to run until at least the year given, if not longer, but that an official end date may not have been given publicly due to the announcement simply stating a 'multi-year contract' had been awarded.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen lines up team principal move
Related
Latest News
F1 2026 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE
- 31 minutes ago
Sergio Perez talking 'nonsense' over Max Verstappen Red Bull claims
- 1 hour ago
F1 stars braced for CHAOS as axe risk looms
- 2 hours ago
'A hate crime on F1 fans' - Red Bull's car launch fury
- 3 hours ago
F1 CEO sends Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc warning
- Today 10:55
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- Today 10:00
- 2
Most read
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- 30 december
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- Today 02:00
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- 2 january
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- Today 10:00
F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
- 6 january
The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
- 30 december