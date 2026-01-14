Max Verstappen has cleared the air after an F1 title-deciding moment involving Kimi Antonelli at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

The Dutchman lost a fifth consecutive world title by two points in Abu Dhabi, with McLaren's Lando Norris instead lifting the drivers' trophy in 2025.

There were several defining moments across the course of the 2025 season, but those that played out at the end of the season linger best in the memory, including the Qatar Grand Prix in particular.

The race was characterised by an early strategy error from McLaren, where neither Oscar Piastri nor Lando Norris pitted while the rest of the field did, giving Verstappen a free pit stop and allowing him to win the race.

Originally, it appeared as if Verstappen could narrow his gap in the standings to Norris even further as the McLaren struggled to get past Antonelli for fourth place - a battle which resulted in controversy.

Verstappen addresses Qatar GP controversy

If Norris had finished the Qatar GP in fifth, then — with the huge caveat the Abu Dhabi would have played out the same — Norris and Verstappen would have finished the season on equal points, with the Dutchman crowned champion due to his higher tally of race wins.

Norris, however, managed to get past Antonelli, who made a mistake on lap 56 and drifted off the track as he struggled in Carlos Sainz's dirty air.

The move triggered controversy afterwards when Red Bull's Gianpiero Lambiase and Helmut Marko claimed Antonelli's mistake was on purpose, and the Mercedes star was subjected to an avalanche of online abuse.

Red Bull later issued a public apology for the comments, and stated there was no evidence that Antonelli had made the error intentionally.

Speaking to Blick, Verstappen reflected on the incident in Qatar and the abuse Antonelli received, clearing the air once and for all.

"Kimi unfortunately made a mistake there that ultimately played a major role," he said.

"But mistakes are part of our sport, especially when you're fighting on the limit and an opponent in the best car is right behind you.

"It's a shame that Kimi slid too wide under pressure, but that can happen. I'm not upset about it."

