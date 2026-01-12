2009 F1 champion Jenson Button has revealed the personality trait that he believed would be the downfall of Lando Norris.

The 26-year-old finally proved himself as the British driver to beat in 2025, clinching his maiden championship victory after beating Max Verstappen to the title by just two points.

Not only did the Brit manage to dethrone the reigning champion but he also managed to stave off the threat of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who had led the drivers' championship for 15 rounds of the 2025 campaign.

Norris sealed the deal at the season finale in Abu Dhabi last month and in doing so, became the UK's 11th F1 champion and the first new British winner to pick up the trophy since Button's own victorious season.

Button admits being wrong about Norris

To link the two champions together even further, they actually both hail from the county of Somerset, with Button having grown up in Frome and Norris being born in Bristol.

And in an interview with his former local radio station, BBC Radio Somerset, Button revealed that he was initially wrong about Norris.

The now retired racer highlighted that at first, he thought Norris' honest personality would hold him back in the sport, saying: "I have to say you know Lando wears his heart on his sleeve and I thought that would be his downfall this year."

F1's latest champion has shattered the expectations of what it means to be a successful star in motorsport with his recent title triumph, leading the way for a new generation of drivers who are open about their mental health.

Though Norris was often downcast and highly self-critical in his 2025 post-race interviews, his honesty and openness has been praised, especially seeing as it in fact did not distract from winning the championship.

Button went on to praise his fellow countryman, adding: "His talent is unquestionable. His speed is just insane. And I remember the first test he did in Hungary, in the McLaren. I mean, immediately he was super quick."

