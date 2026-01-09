Toto Wolff admits Mercedes F1 role is an 'ejection seat'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has opened up about the pressures of leading an F1 team, warning that his position at Mercedes is always on a knife's edge.

Wolff led the Silver Arrows to a record-breaking eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014 and 2021, with Mercedes stars Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton also picking up every drivers' title between them in that period (aside from 2021 of course, thank Max Verstappen for that one).

But despite Mercedes' success under Wolff's leadership, the Austrian has claimed he is only ever one bad move away from potentially being axed from the role of F1 team principal and CEO.

In an interview with Forbes, Wolff admitted not taking a liking to the traditional concept of being a leader, saying: "I feel embarrassed talking about leadership."

"This notion of one leader is something that I really struggle with. I couldn’t be the best CFO, the best CMO, the best CEO, all in one...I see myself among that team. If there’s a final decision to make, then I will do that. But I rely on the collective," he added.

Is Wolff one bad decision away from Mercedes F1 exit?

The 53-year-old also commented on his job and how he fits in around the rest of the F1 team, adding: “I see it a little bit as my tribe, I ought to protect them."

"But I also need to give clarity of the mission."

And that mission it seems requires nothing short of greatness. "You gotta be great. If you go from great to good because you’re not motivated enough, or you haven’t been keeping up with the development of technology—then this is an ejection seat," Wolff warned, indicating that his job at Mercedes is perhaps not quite as secure as it appears from an outside perspective.

In November 2025, Wolff sold a 15 per cent stake in his holding company, which equates to a five per cent share in Mercedes F1 team, but following the sale, he clarified he has no plans to leave the position soon.

At the time of the announcement, Wolff told media: "I have no plan to sell the team or no plan to leave my role.

"I'm actually in a good space and I'm enjoying it. And as long as I feel I'm contributing and others feel that I'm contributing, there's no reason to think in that direction."

READ MORE: Mercedes tease first look at 2026 car

Related