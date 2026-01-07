Helmut Marko reveals 2026 plans after Red Bull exit

Former Red Bull motorsport executive Helmut Marko has shared what's in store for him in 2026 following his F1 exit.

The 82-year-old was at the centre of Red Bull's driver development programme and worked as an advisor to the energy drink giant's F1 teams since they first entered the pinnacle of motorsport in 2005.

Marko is also credited with discovering the talent of a young Max Verstappen, who has now gone on to become the team's most successful driver.

The Dutchman has 71 grand prix wins to his name and has matched the tally of four championships which Sebastian Vettel also picked up during his time with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Verstappen missed out on a record-equalling fifth consecutive title win last season by just two points, something which Marko pointed to when he announced his retirement last December.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, Red Bull confirmed Marko would be leaving the squad at the end of the year.

In the announcement, Marko said: "Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter."

Marko looking forward to life away from F1

So what does the Austrian have planned for his first year away from motorsport in over two decades?

Speaking to F1 insider after his Red Bull exit, Marko revealed that the thought of not having to travel halfway across the world for the 2026 season opener was filling him with joy.

"I'm just enjoying the thought that I don't have to fly to Australia in February," he admitted.

But it appears he isn’t ready to say goodbye to F1 just yet, telling the German outlet: "I'm setting up my TV so that I have all the information I'm used to – because without sector times and things like that, it's difficult to follow a race."

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star

Related