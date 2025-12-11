Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has shed light on how four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen reacted to the news of his exit from the team.

Following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where Verstappen narrowly missed out retaining the drivers' title, Red Bull made the shock announcement that Marko would be stepping down from his role at the end of 2025.

The 82-year-old said in an official statement: "Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter."

A statement from Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff also read: “Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year," which helped to clear up rumours surrounding the circumstances of Marko's exit.

Marko has been at Red Bull since the start of their foray into F1 and discovered some of motorsport's most promising talents, including the Dutchman.

How did Verstappen react to sudden Marko exit news?

As Verstappen comes to terms with yet another major staff change at Red Bull, Marko opened up to Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung about how the team's star driver dealt with the news.

Marko is a close confidant of Verstappen and revealed: "I would say that he was a little sad about it.

"We looked back on the incredible time we had together.”

In the past, comments made by Verstappen had led to the belief that if Marko was ever pushed to leave his role, the four-time champion would swiftly follow him.

But with the Austrian's exit seeming to be on his own terms, it has not appeared to have an impact on Verstappen's place in the team.

The 28-year-old will stay at Red Bull for at least the 2026 campaign, although he is currently contracted to drive with the squad until the end of 2028, but Verstappen himself has admitted he may be tempted to leave if the 2026 regulations are not to his liking.

