Red Bull have reportedly come to a decision over whether Sebastian Vettel could be called upon to replace Helmut Marko following the Austrian's exit from the F1 team.

Marko has been with Red Bull since the start of their F1 journey in 2005 and over the years, discovered some of the most talented up and coming racers, including four-time champion Max Verstappen.

But following the conclusion of the 2025 championship where Verstappen just missed out on a fifth consecutive title, Red Bull made the shock announcement that Marko would be stepping down from his motorsport advisor role at the end of this year.

The 82-year-old confirmed the news with a statement, saying: "Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter."

Now that Marko's exit has been made official, talks over who could replace him have run wild, with Vettel's name once again thrown into the mix.

And despite Vettel and Marko both confirming that previous talks had taken place over a potential return for the German racer, BILD have now reported that Red Bull are not looking to fill Marko's position, with the role set to remain vacant after his departure.

The outlet reported: "It is not known whether he [Vettel] is interested in the position of motorsport advisor at the energy drink company. The only thing that is clear is that he is open to the idea of returning to Red Bull in an administrative role.

"However, this will not happen (for the time being)... those responsible do not plan to fill the position. Internally, the decision was made that there is no need for it and that the powerful position will be left vacant."

Could Vettel replace Marko at Red Bull?

Red Bull's German four-time champion retired from F1 in 2022 but has made a point of returning to the paddock to continue his work of spreading the message of positive environmental change at various race weekends.

At this year's Brazilian GP, Vettel returned to the paddock to enlist the help of the drivers on this year's grid with his ‘F1 FOREST’ project which invited drivers and those working in F1 to draw a tree, share what it means to them and join a global collage to help raise awareness of the harmful deforestation taking place in the Amazon Rainforest.

But aside from his passion projects regarding equality and the environment, Vettel had been tipped for a potential return to F1 in a leadership role at Red Bull, something he talked down when speaking to Sky at the Brazilian GP.

"There was a lot of talk about it and so on, and I did speak with Helmut a little bit, but it never got anywhere, never gained any traction," Vettel told Sky Sports F1.

"I think for me I'm fairly happy where I am in life right now, I love Formula 1. In the beginning I thought I'm not sure if I want to keep watching because I need to get a distance and so on. But, I watch the races and I follow and I love it because I just love the sport and I know the guys as well."

So, whether Red Bull truly have decided they aren't in need of another Marko for now or, if it is only a matter of time before the Austrian motorsport executive's successor is selected, it seems Vettel is perfectly content with how life is moving at the moment.

