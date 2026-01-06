Oscar Piastri reveals F1 rival's MUM cuts his hair

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has revealed that he gets his hair cut by the mother of one of his rivals.

Piastri lives in Monaco like a number of F1 stars, with the principality offering a stunning location to live, as well as being a tax-free haven.

The Australian racer recently came close to becoming an F1 world champion, leading the drivers' championship between April-October before losing out to team-mate Lando Norris by just 13 points.

Now, Piastri is enjoying some downtime during the winter break, before F1 returns later in January for a five-day pre-season testing event.

He has taken part in an interview for F1's new Off the Grid series on their official YouTube channel, where the 23-year-old is seen relaxing in Monaco while talking to F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto.

And Piastri revealed that Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's mum cuts his hair. Leclerc and his family originate from Monaco, and Leclerc's mum is known to be a renowned hair stylist for the stars.

When asked how his French speaking is, Piastri said: "I get my haircut by Charles' mum and she doesn't speak a word of English."

Do all drivers live in Monaco?

No, not all drivers live in Monaco. Some, like Fernando Alonso, value family ties and cultural connections in their home countries. Others, like French racing stars Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly wouldn't benefit from a tax perspective as much as stars who hold a different passport, which could explain why none of the native French drivers on the 2025 grid reside in Monaco.

How much does it cost for a square meter of real estate in Monaco?

Monaco consistently ranks as one of the most expensive real estate markets globally. As of 2025, the average price per square meter of apartments and lofts in Monaco is estimated to be around €55,000 (approximately £48,000), with luxury apartments reaching astronomical figures.

This high cost is partly driven by limited land availability and the Principality's reputation as a tax haven, attracting wealthy individuals from around the world.

READ MORE: Lando Norris praised for 'weaknesses' as F1 champion

Related