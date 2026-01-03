F1 repost new 2026 standings after blunder but fans spot ANOTHER problem

F1 fans will stand for nothing less than perfection, and when it came to a list of all 22 drivers competing in the 2026 season, another problem arose.

I would like to preface this piece by saying, first of all, I've been there. When you're making a graphic, staring at the screen for so long you can point out individual pixels and somehow you've forgotten to spell the word 'and.' Mistakes happen, we're all human!

In an era when it is becoming increasingly different to spot what is real and what is AI, human errors can actually be a refreshing sign there is still a person behind the screen.

So, what happened then? Well, it all started with a New Year post from F1...

Stroll? I'll have a double please

For the first time since 2016, 22 drivers will line up on the grid thanks to the addition of Cadillac, and F1 decided to celebrate this with a swanky graphic listing all the names racing in 2026.

Only, first time around of posting, one name was missing from the alphabetical list - Franco Colapinto. Poor Franco had been forgotten in favour of, not just one, but two Lance Stroll's!

Noticing their error, F1 took the post down, not before quite a few fans spotted the mistake and it circulated on social media.

The second post rectified the error and included Colapinto's name, but then ended up deleting the wrong Lance Stroll, messing up the alphabetical order of the list and placing him between Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.

As somebody who likes a little chaos amongst order, I can overlook the minor error, but if you're a 'Type A' person then a disrespected alphabetical list would rather get on your nerves.

One fan questioned the new list, perhaps unaware of the previous mistake, and asked: "Why is it alphabetical except for Stroll?"

Others also asked the same question in the comments, while other couldn't resist a cheeky jab at Colapinto, and wrote: "Hey you guys forgot to change Colapinto's points, just to let you know."

An unwelcome reminder that in the social media age, everyone has the tools to become a critic.

