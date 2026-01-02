Was Martin Brundle nearly replaced by Colin McRae? Rally legend once starred in test for F1 team

Colin McRae and Martin Brundle are two legends of motorsport.

One is revered for his talent and flair at the wheel of a rally car, and the other is an esteemed F1 driver who is often named as one of the best in the sport to never win a grand prix.

But whilst Brundle has gone on to extend his legacy as a fan-favourite commentator, McRae will always be remembered for his formidable attitude and fearless approach to racing, which cemented him as a motorsport great.

In 1995, McRae became Britain’s first-ever world rally champion after defeating team-mate Carlos Sainz, father and namesake of the current Williams F1 driver and ex-Ferrari star.

McRae came out on top after an intra-team battle that makes the modern McLaren F1 squad look like amateurs, securing victory at the final round of the season in the UK's RAC Rally.

30 years on from his one and only WRC title win in the iconic Subaru Impreza, the rally legend’s family gathered at the Moulsdale Foundation in Glasgow to honour his life and sporting success.

McRae's foray into F1: 'He wasn't that far off!'

Motorsport enthusiasts from across the UK were treated to an opportunity to celebrate McRae and his family’s successes recently with an event at the Moulsdale Foundation Classic and Performance Car Museum.

Members of the McRae family hosted a Q&A with the backdrop of some of the finest cars from Colin's competition collection, with his younger brother Alister reflecting on the thrilling time the rally legend took part in a test in Brundle's Jordan F1 car.

One year after making history with his WRC title win, McRae was handed the chance to drive Brundle's Jordan, and Brundle tried his hand at McRae's Subaru Impreza 555.

Brundle got stuck in and found the WRC machinery to be 'forgiving', making even McRae nervous in his unfamiliar role as a co-driver.

McRae's raw speed was clear to see when he tested the F1 car out on track, though he did suffer a scary spin at one stage.

Most importantly, the Scotsman managed to resist the urge to go off-roading in the Jordan F1 car, and now, his brother Alister has shed light on how seriously Colin considered a permanent swap following the cross-disciplinary event.

In conversation at the Moulsdale foundation, the five-time British Rally Champion answered GPFans' question on the F1 significance of McRae's Jordan drive, saying: "It was basically to get a run in the car, I don't think there was any idea that Colin was going to go to Formula 1, it was just basically the opportunity to do it."

"But I mean he wasn't that far off Brundle and the times so you never know!"

So was Colin ever in line to replace Brundle? Not quite, though Alister certainly recalled his brother giving the Brit a run for his money.

How close was the great Colin McRae to joining F1? 🏴󠁧󠁢



(VIDEO: Moulsdale Foundation) pic.twitter.com/MUekFxrldD — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) January 2, 2026

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in team takeover 'bid' as Ferrari nightmare could get worse

Related