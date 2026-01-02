Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton delved into his workout routine and opened up on the challenges of staying in shape.

As Hamilton approaches his 41st birthday, the F1 legend opened up on all things fitness in an interview with Men's Health.

The British driver revealed what he does to stay in shape, while also myth-busting common misconceptions about how F1 drivers keep fit.

"Ultimately it’s no different to what people at home would be doing if they go to the gym. I’m still doing similar sort of HIIT workouts and I do similar weights," Hamilton explained.

“There’s obviously a lot of resistance work. There’s a lot of work on your neck, which is probably something that most people don’t ever do. But I struggle with all the same things that most people do. There’s days I really don’t like it – particularly when you’re sore from previous workouts.

“I don’t always have the time to do it every single day due to commitments. So recovery and sleep are really, really important. Finding the right mixture between what you eat, the sleep and the actual activities you do is one of the hardest things to get right. That’s something I’m searching for all the time.”

Hamilton hunts for eighth world title

Hamilton is the second oldest driver in F1, behind 44-year-old Fernando Alonso, having just completed his first season at Ferrari and will be hoping to compete for a record breaking eighth world title in 2026.

The champion's first season at Ferrari did not go to plan, however, with Hamilton's lack of pace in a new car evident and taking a mental toll on him throughout the year - often doubting his ability in post-race interviews.

When asked by Men's Health what habits he installs to keep mentally and emotionally sharp throughout the season, Hamilton responded: "When I was younger, I think the training was really my therapy – and it still kind of is, particularly the runs. That’s where I get most of my thinking done.

"Adding things like yoga, adding things like breathwork. Breathwork has probably taken the longest to get into because it takes time. Then meditation.

"I think the ice bath helps with that too, because you need to learn to breathe and overcome the thoughts of wanting to give up, wanting to get out. Those things really help me stay positive through the year.

"Positive affirmations are probably the most important thing of all. When you’re brushing your teeth or starting your day, saying positive affirmations about how your day is going to go, what your goal is, how you’re going to feel, how you’ll approach the job or meet people. When you speak positively about yourself, your body reacts to that."

