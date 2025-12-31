Max Verstappen reflects on 'tough' 2025 in New Year message

Max Verstappen delivered one final message in 2025 for F1 fans in a recent Red Bull social media post.

The 2025 season was a rollercoaster year for Red Bull and Verstappen, waving goodbye to their team principal of 20 years, Christian Horner, in the summer, as they confronted the fact they were no longer the dominant force in F1.

This accolade went to McLaren, whose strong start to the championship ensured a two horse race between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the title.

Following the Dutch Grand Prix, Verstappen had no hope of a fifth world title and was 104 points behind the leading McLaren; but all of this was to change during the second half of the season.

A race win at the Italian Grand Prix for Verstappen and Red Bull signalled renewed pace, which translated into five more wins for the Dutchman, including the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

In the end, Verstappen finished two points behind Lando Norris in the standings, with the championship going the way of Brit after he secured a crucial third place finish on the road in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen reflects on 'tough' 2025

While Verstappen and Red Bull were aided by a double McLaren disqualification in Las Vegas and a strategic error in Qatar, the four-time champion has nonetheless been praised for his persistence in 2025 - even named the driver of the year by both his rivals and F1 team principals.

As the page turns into 2026, Red Bull shared one final message from their star driver on social media, taken from an appearance on the Talking Bull podcast.

Verstappen took the opportunity to thank fans after a 'tough' year and also praised the strength of his team throughout 2025.

"Thank you very much for sticking with us, even in a very tough season, especially in the beginning," Verstappen said.

"But, at the same time, we are a team that never gives up and I'm very proud of how we, here at the factory, and our fans, kept it together and at the end we celebrated again some very beautiful moments.

"So, thank you very much for that, and see you next year."

