Hamilton and Leclerc warned as Ferrari legend unleashes 'anger'

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been sent a fierce warning after Ferrari's dismal F1 performances in 2025.

Ferrari delivered their worst season since 2020, coinciding with resurrected hope following the signing of seven-time world champion Hamilton, which only exaggerated their woes further.

Luca di Montezemolo – former Ferrari chairman during the Jean Todt/Michael Schumacher era – recently spoke out about Ferrari's struggles and his anger was palpable.

While Montezemolo is no longer actively involved at Ferrari, appointed as a director of McLaren Group Holdings in 2025, the Italian remains a passionate supporter of Ferrari and their success.

According to Italian publication il Fatto Quotidiano, Montezemolo is concerned about Ferrari's future and claimed the spotlight will be on both of their drivers in 2026.

Montezemolo: 'I'm speechless'

Montezemolo said: "Ferrari's season? I can only say that I'm speechless and that at this moment I prefer to remain silent.

"I'm angry and disappointed because, after my family, Ferrari is the most important thing in my life. I'm also very worried about the future.

"Abu Dhabi marks the end of a long and demanding season, for the drivers as well as for the entire team. At Yas Marina, we'll give it our all until the end and, as a team, we'll try to finish the championship on a positive note. The spotlight will be on Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton."

Ferrari were publicly condemned by their own chairman John Elkann back in November, or rather both Hamilton and Leclerc came under scrutiny.

Both were urged to 'talk less' and focus on driving, with the team presenting a united front in the media in the subsequent weeks; but the pressure is certainly on for Fred Vasseur, Hamilton, Leclerc and the whole operation to improve for 2026.

