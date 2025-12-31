George Russell makes Michael Schumacher F1 title vow
Mercedes F1 star George Russell is looking to Michael Schumacher's path to glory as motivation for himself ahead of the 2026 season.
Russell enjoyed a superb 2025 with the Silver Arrows as he demonstrated his racecraft in a car that was never as consistently competitive compared to McLaren and Red Bull.
The Brit finished the year in fourth, only beaten by the two McLarens and Max Verstappen, as he picked up two race wins and seven other trips to the podium.
With the sport approaching a new era of regulations, and whispers of a souped-up Mercedes on the horizon, 2026 could be the year that Russell has a fighting chance of getting his hands on a maiden F1 title.
Russell wants to follow Schumacher's F1 path
The 27-year-old has looked to Schumacher's early days at Ferrari, before he won five consecutive titles with the Scuderia from 2000-2004.
“I always remind myself of Schumacher at Ferrari that it took five years with the team before the first championship,” he told the media.
“People only remember the glory years but no one remembers 1996, 1997. It wasn’t a failure, but there were no championship wins.
“And for me to finish second in the championship, or 20th in the championship, honestly it’s kind of the same thing.
“You’re not winning and that has been learning for me as well, coming from Williams when I was at the back every single weekend.
“That was so frustrating, but now I’m in this position, still not fighting for a championship, it isn’t really much different, if that makes sense. You’re either fighting for a championship or you’re not, and if you’re not, no one ever wants to fight for P2.
“So I’m ready for it, but I know my time, I have to be patient.”
