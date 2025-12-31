Max Verstappen's 2026 F1 title challenge could be in jeopardy if fears over Red Bull's power unit are proven true.

The 2026 season will be a tremendous test for Red Bull, who will not only tackle the new set of F1 regulations like their rivals, but will also produce their own engines for the first time.

One saving grace will be that, next year, all five power unit manufacturers will have to contend with a new set of engine rules, featuring a 50/50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine (ICE).

Previously Red Bull's chief engineer, Paul Monaghan, admitted that they may have a small disadvantage to established manufacturers, such as Mercedes and Ferrari, since the ICE hasn't been completely reinvented, something which could prove an issue for the Dutchman.

Red Bull won't be alone going into 2026, however, with their new power units being constructed in partnership with Ford, with global director Mark Rushbrook addressing concerns the team will be behind next year.

Should Verstappen be concerned over power unit gamble?

Speaking to Autosport, Rushbrook responded to concerns that the team will be at a disadvantage, saying: "It would only be slight, I think.

“Because yes, existing engine manufacturers have all those years of experience, but it’s still a bit different again with these rules for 2026. And we've got a lot of experienced people that came in from other programs to find it together.

“So even if we're a little bit behind with the combustion engine, we don't think it's going to be by much, and we'll make up for it in everything else.”

Rushbrook then admitted there was some nervousness as to whether the engine project will be a success, revealing that the tell tale signs will be out on track.

“There's always some level of nervousness or anticipation anytime there's a new car or engine on track," he explained.

"Our computer tools are great for designing; our labs are great for evaluating and developing the hardware, and the calibration that goes with it, so we can simulate a lot in those environments.

"But until you get it all together on an actual race track, you haven't seen everything. And it's a question of what are you going to see on track that you didn't see in the lab.”

