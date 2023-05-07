close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
Perez leads as Hamilton in strife - Miami GP lap one recap

Perez leads as Hamilton in strife - Miami GP lap one recap

F1 News

Perez leads as Hamilton in strife - Miami GP lap one recap

Perez leads as Hamilton in strife - Miami GP lap one recap

Sergio Perez lead the first lap of the Miami Grand Prix after qualifying on pole while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton failed to make up any places despite starting down the grid.

The Mexican got a clean start from first place with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz funnelling in behind.

Kevin Magnussen fell down to seventh as Pierre Gasly, George Russell and Charles Leclerc all got past while Valtteri Bottas got off the line well getting past Verstappen and Esteban Ocon to finish the lap in eighth.

The Dutchman did not make the kind of progress he would have liked as he stayed ninth ahead of Ocon. Hamilton may have felt similar after failing to make ground from his lowly position of 13th.

There was chaos further back as the two AlphaTauri's got themselves into a tangle compromising Lando Norris' start.

More to follow...

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x