F1 star returns to scene around tough childhood

F1 star Esteban Ocon has taken to social media to share an emotional reflection after a visit to his childhood karting track.

The son of a mechanic grew up dreaming of F1 and though he now has the privilege of being able to say he made it to racing against champions such as Max Verstappen, his childhood journey was full of setbacks and sacrifice.

Though many drivers today are born into money and opportunities which help to subsidise the extortionate cost of holding on to a single-seater contract, Ocon's journey to F1 was rather unconventional.

As a child, the Frenchman battled against financial struggles and unsupportive teachers as he pursued his karting dream, but his loving parents made the ultimate sacrifice, selling the family home.

Ocon and his parents then chased the coveted path to F1 whilst living in a caravan, and the now Haas driver finally got his big break after winning the F3 European Championship, which led to being signed to the Mercedes young driver programme.

Ocon: F1 journey 'was not easy'

Fast-forward to 2025 and Ocon has made both himself and his parents proud.

His career highlights so far include a miraculous race win at the 2021 Hungarian GP and a podium at last year's Brazilian GP, both of which he achieved with former team Alpine.

Ahead of a new era for the sport in 2026, Ocon took the time to reflect over how far he has come during the winter break, revealing on Instagram that he had returned to the childhood karting track where all that hard work was put in.

Alongside a moving montage of clips of Ocon both young and old, the 29-year-old wrote: "Karting, my first love.

"The winter holidays are always a special time to reflect and remember where we come from. A few days ago, I had the chance to go karting on one of the tracks in Normandy where I grew up. Memories came flooding back, remembering the thousands of laps I drove there, rain or shine, sometimes even in the snow. Every lap, every moment, shaped me into who I am today.

"The journey was not easy. But I do hope all the young people out there never stop dreaming big. Because if I can make it, you can too."

