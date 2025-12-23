Lewis Hamilton's F1 team-mate won't help him adapt to Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has addressed why Lewis Hamilton is struggling to settle in at Ferrari and why he can't help him as his F1 team-mate.

Leclerc and Hamilton's 2025 season saw frustration from both parties concerning the performance of the SF-25, but the Monegasque driver arguably had a more enjoyable season than the seven-time world champion.

Over the course of the year, Leclerc picked up seven podium finishes to Hamilton's zero, beating the 40-year-old comprehensively in their 2025 qualifying head-to-head - 19-5.

Not only has Hamilton struggled with the new car, but also processes within the team, such as his relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami, whose breakdown in communication has resulted in some tense moments via team radio.

Can Leclerc help Hamilton at Ferrari?

Speaking to the media, Leclerc has empathised with Hamilton's struggles, but he also stated he won't be able to do anything about the other side of garage.

“My job is obviously to maximise everything I can do within my control,” Leclerc explained.

"And there's already so many things I'm focused on for myself, and the team, to try and make sure that my driving fits the car in the best possible way.

"It's obviously difficult for me to then also spend time [helping Hamilton]. And also Lewis has achieved a lot more than I ever did. I don't really have any advice to give him.

"It's for sure a long process whenever you join a new team. I mean, I don't even remember what it's like to be joining a new team. It's been eight years that I'm at Ferrari.

"So I know how it works. And obviously everything feels very natural. But for Lewis, it's still kind of new even after a year.

"The processes are completely different, the way you have the vision, the team, the way you work. So all of that still needs some time to get used to."

