close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Hamilton and Leclerc in Ferrari kit with sad expressions in front of a Mexican flag-themed F1 background

Lewis Hamilton's F1 team-mate won't help him adapt to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's F1 team-mate won't help him adapt to Ferrari

Sheona Mountford
Hamilton and Leclerc in Ferrari kit with sad expressions in front of a Mexican flag-themed F1 background

Charles Leclerc has addressed why Lewis Hamilton is struggling to settle in at Ferrari and why he can't help him as his F1 team-mate.

Leclerc and Hamilton's 2025 season saw frustration from both parties concerning the performance of the SF-25, but the Monegasque driver arguably had a more enjoyable season than the seven-time world champion.

Over the course of the year, Leclerc picked up seven podium finishes to Hamilton's zero, beating the 40-year-old comprehensively in their 2025 qualifying head-to-head - 19-5.

Not only has Hamilton struggled with the new car, but also processes within the team, such as his relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami, whose breakdown in communication has resulted in some tense moments via team radio.

Can Leclerc help Hamilton at Ferrari?

Speaking to the media, Leclerc has empathised with Hamilton's struggles, but he also stated he won't be able to do anything about the other side of garage.

“My job is obviously to maximise everything I can do within my control,” Leclerc explained.

"And there's already so many things I'm focused on for myself, and the team, to try and make sure that my driving fits the car in the best possible way.

"It's obviously difficult for me to then also spend time [helping Hamilton]. And also Lewis has achieved a lot more than I ever did. I don't really have any advice to give him.

"It's for sure a long process whenever you join a new team. I mean, I don't even remember what it's like to be joining a new team. It's been eight years that I'm at Ferrari.

"So I know how it works. And obviously everything feels very natural. But for Lewis, it's still kind of new even after a year.

"The processes are completely different, the way you have the vision, the team, the way you work. So all of that still needs some time to get used to."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Ferrari Charles Leclerc

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton's F1 team-mate won't help him adapt to Ferrari
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's F1 team-mate won't help him adapt to Ferrari

  • 28 minutes ago
Early Lando Norris exit? F1 champion poses scenario
Lando Norris

Early Lando Norris exit? F1 champion poses scenario

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Store end-of-season sale sees Lewis Hamilton and McLaren kit up to 50% OFF
Off the track

F1 Store end-of-season sale sees Lewis Hamilton and McLaren kit up to 50% OFF

  • 3 hours ago
Carlos Sainz's next car is the most far away thing from F1 you can possibly imagine
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz's next car is the most far away thing from F1 you can possibly imagine

  • Today 13:43
Lewis Hamilton given extraordinary 2Pac tribute for iconic album
F1 Off the Track

Lewis Hamilton given extraordinary 2Pac tribute for iconic album

  • Today 12:57
Horner and Marko feud: Red Bull boss weighs in after 'liar' claims
Red Bull

Horner and Marko feud: Red Bull boss weighs in after 'liar' claims

  • Today 11:57
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
50.000+ views

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams

  • 7 december
 Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
30.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision

  • 13 december
 F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
30.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 6 december
 Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
30.000+ views

Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions

  • 7 december
 Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
30.000+ views

Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

  • 12 december
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
30.000+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP

  • 4 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x