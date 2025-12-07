At the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton revealed that major changes are needed among his camp and at Ferrari ahead of 2026.

The Brit joined Ferrari back in January in the hope of challenging for a record-breaking eighth world title, but he has not even managed to put his SF-25 on a grand prix podium across 2025.

Hamilton is hoping to turn Ferrari back into a championship-challenging outfit in the future, with the team not having won a title of any kind since 2008, but both he and Charles Leclerc have admitted that a lot needs to be changed at Ferrari behind the scenes.

And in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton hinted at that including 'personnel', maybe a sign that all is not well within his close team heading into the regulations reset in 2026.

"My surroundings in terms of personal personnel, team personnel, how you utilise people, whether people need to move into different positions to work better, all these different things need to be looked upon in my personal space so that we can optimise our teamwork," Hamilton told media in Abu Dhabi.

Will Adami or Cullen be facing the axe?

Hamilton did not stipulate exactly who he meant by those comments, but it's no secret that he and race engineer Riccardo Adami have had some spicy exchanges on team radio throughout 2025.

The Brit has criticised Adami for the way he has communicated certain bits of information, while there was an awkward exchange between the pair at the Monaco GP.

However, in press conferences, Hamilton has explained that this has all just been part of a process of getting to know each other a little better, and getting used to working with one another, so there's no indication as of yet that Adami's job is under threat.

But Hamilton's latest comments suggest that there may be a switching around of positions, and that might potentially include Adami taking more of an off-track role at Maranello, or as a strategy engineer as somebody else takes over the team radio duties.

Of course, Hamilton could have meant changes within his personal camp, within the team of people who help him to prepare for race weekends.

At the start of the 2025 season, Hamilton brought old friend Angela Cullen back as his trainer, with the New Zealander originally having stopped working with Hamilton at the start of 2023.

Cullen's return with Hamilton's new Ferrari team caused quite a stir in the Australian GP paddock at the start of the season, especially given the fact that the pair won four championships together at Mercedes. But could Cullen be for the axe as part of Hamilton's desire to switch things up?

It's all speculation at this stage, but there's no doubt that Hamilton is not happy with the team's performance in 2025, and is demanding changes to help them compete nearer to the front in the final year of his contract next season.

