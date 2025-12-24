Lewis Hamilton has revealed his ideal dinner for Christmas Day, providing a glimpse into the F1 seven-time world champion's festive celebrations.

If anyone deserves the Christmas break this year, it's Lewis Hamilton, with his fairytale switch turning out to be a nightmare in red.

Hamilton's first season at Ferrari has been plagued by doubt in his own ability, alongside various technical and strategic errors from the team - the less said about their double disqualification in China the better.

All attention has switched to next year and the new set of regulations, with Ferrari halting development in April to ensure their 2026 car is amongst the championship challengers.

But, for now, it's Christmas, and the champion has offered a glimpse at what will be served on the dinner table at the Hamilton's.

What is Lewis Hamilton eating for Christmas dinner?

Hamilton has been a vegan since 2017, but that won't stop him from enjoying the fundamentals of a good old fashioned British roast.

Speaking on Ferrari's social media, Hamilton was asked what an ideal Christmas dinner looked like, and one thing was for sure. He didn't forget the sweet treats.

"Ideal Christmas dinner. My stepmum makes the best crispy potatoes. Gravy. It's just like Sunday roast basically, but just with vegetables mostly," Hamilton answered.

"And then a good dessert. A good cheesecake or carrot cake. Afterwards lots of candy, so lots of sweets. I love to eat all of that stuff on Christmas Day."

