'Elf Maximus' and how Daniel Ricciardo led Verstappen astray

Ever done something weird and daft at work when you were a teenager, because everyone else was getting involved and you decided 'hey, why not?'

Congratulations! You have something in common with Max Verstappen (and, for the sake of transparency, most of GPFans' staff too. Let he who has never done a TV segment in a bright pink Primark boob tube cast the first stone).

Red Bull have reminded us – and Verstappen – this week about the time he dressed up as a Christmas elf for a video, assisting Santa Claus...as played by Daniel Ricciardo.

The younger Verstappen looks more perplexed to be taking part than anything else, resplendent in stripy red and white tights, green tunic and red collar – and, of course, the obligatory floppy hat.

Verstappen: Why did Ricciardo allow this!?

Red Bull posted a clip from the video on Instagram, complete with commentary from Elf Maximus himself, who said: "I was 18, 19, I was like 'whatever, if Daniel's okay with it, I'm okay with it'. When I look back at it now, I'm like 'Daniel, why would you allow all these things back in the day?'"

It's possible – just barely possible – that being a teenager trying to keep up with a prime Danny Ric's impish shenanigans might have been a step too far for Verstappen, but it's given us some wonderful things to look back on.

Then again, for a relatively quiet young man off the track, getting dragged into situations out of his comfort zone could ultimately been good for his...elf esteem.

You can watch the video below. We promise, it's an absolute Christmas cracker.

