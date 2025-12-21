Disneyland Grand Prix? F1 chief unveils masterplan

F1's Deputy Director of Race Operations has offered his verdict on whether there will be a Disneyland Grand Prix in the future.

The sport is constantly trying to expand into new locations, with the 2025 season taking place across 21 countries and five continents.

In 2026, there is another new track joining the grid in the Madrid Grand Prix, meaning the sport will be visiting Spain twice in a matter of months.

The Madrid track has followed Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Miami and Las Vegas in recent years as a new addition to the calendar, and there are other tracks waiting to be implemented onto the schedule too, including a circuit in Qiddiyah, Saudi Arabia, and a state-of-the-art Thailand facility.

With F1's growing commercial partnerships with a range of brands in different sectors, too, F1's Deputy Director of Race Operations Graham Watson has spoken out about the importance of trying to attract new audiences.

And, amid F1's Disney and Mickey Mouse collaborations in recent years, he even offered an update on whether there would be a Disneyland Grand Prix in the future.

"The next step is to reach the youngest generation through LEGO, Disney, and EA," Watson told Formule1.nl.

"These partnerships offer new opportunities. Many people like me have been F1 fans since the early 90s or even earlier, but as a sport, you need a broad and diverse fan base. Through LEGO and Disney, we gain access to the fans of the future. The sport's entertainment value has become increasingly important.

"This development is undeniable, but no, a Formula 1 race at Disneyland isn't an option yet."

What will the Madrid F1 circuit look like?

2026 is an exciting year for F1, and not least because a new track is coming to the calendar, which will take the drivers past some of the most famous landmarks in Madrid.

The race weekend will take place between September 11-13 and will cap off the European leg of the 2026 schedule.

The 5.47km street circuit will weave around the IFEMA exhibition centre in the Barajas district, just five minutes away from the Adolfo Suarez airport.

The circuit promises fast sweeps, tight chicanes, and long straights. 22 corners will challenge drivers throughout the 5-kilometre course. Expect a maximum speed of 300 km/h, with qualifying laps estimated to clock in at around 1 minute and 34 seconds.

The start/finish line in front of the Paddock Club will see drivers speed down the Ribera Del Sena, a long straight that gives them a chance to build up speed. As they approach the Valdebebas Tunnel, they must brake hard and prepare for the tight corners ahead.

Emerging from the Valdebebas Tunnel, the drivers face a series of challenging corners, starting with the Valdebebas Curve, which is a fast right-hander.

From there, the track winds its way through the heart of Madrid, past the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre and other landmarks, before reaching the finish line.

