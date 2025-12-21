Ferrari have eclipsed their F1 rivals on Forbes' list of Most Valuable Sports Teams in 2025, coming out ahead of the likes of Mercedes.

According to Forbes, the 50 top teams are worth more than $353billion, a 22 per cent increase from last year with the Dallas Cowboys topping the list at $13billion.

Six years ago the Dallas Cowboys were valued at $5billion; but in 2025 that amount doesn't even get a team into the top 50 with the Detroit Lions, Liverpool F.C. and the Toronto Raptors tied in 48th at $5.4billion.

The reason for the rise in sports valuations are attributed to a surge in media rights fees, contributing to larger distributions from the leagues which have allowed NBA and NFL franchises to see their revenue climb, pushing up sales prices.

North American sports leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLB dominated the top 19 most valuable teams of 2025, with La Liga's Real Madrid the first team outside of the region to enter the list in 20th - valued at $6.75 billion.

Manchester United is the most valuable Premier League Club, tied in 24th with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at $6.6 billion, while one F1 team made it into the top 30.

Of course, it was iconic Italian marque and home of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton that topped the list of F1 teams – despite their nightmare 2025 season – with Ferrari entering the list at 26 with a value of $6.5 billion.

F1 returned to the list after a year off, with Forbes not valuing F1 teams in 2024, and Toto Wolff's Mercedes was the only other team represented in the top 50, coming it at 34th with a value of $6billion.

Forbes explained their how they value all teams, and said: "Team values are enterprise values (equity plus net debt) and include the economics of each team’s stadium but not the value of the stadium real estate itself.

"Similarly, the values include rights fees from regional sports: networks owned by the team but not the value of the RSNs themselves; equity stakes in other sports-related assets and mixed-use real estate projects are also excluded. All figures are in U.S. dollars."

Forbes continued that they examined 'recent transaction data and spoke with industry insiders including team and league executives, team owners, institutional investors, investment bankers, advisors and consultants.'

Their process also included the review of public documents and that they consulted industry studies.

