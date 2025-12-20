Lewis Hamilton has invited fans to relive the F1 Movie via the F1 '25 game with a special feature dedicated to the June release.

The seven-time world champion added a production credit to his name this year, following the release of Joseph Kosinski's F1 movie which starred Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Filming took place alongside F1 race weekends, with Pitt and Idris driving modified Formula 2 cars around Silverstone and Monza to create a realistic portrayal of their fictional F1 team APXGP.

Since its release, the F1 Movie has grossed $631.5 million globally to become one of the most successful racing films ever, and now F1 fans can relive the action at home.

What is the F1 Movie feature in F1 '25 game?

EA Sports integrated APXGP from the F1 Movie into the game, and players who purchase the F1 25 Iconic Edition have the opportunity to take on the role of drivers Sonny Hayes (Pitt) and Joshua Pearce (Idris).

Players can also re-enact scenarios from the film in this version, alongside established features such as story mode ‘Braking Point’ and 'My Team 2.0’, which allows players to become F1 team owners.

Hamilton recently took to his social media to promote the F1 Movie feature in the F1 '25 game, and wrote: "I’m still so proud to have been a producer on The F1 Movie.

"Being a part of bringing the world of F1 to the big screen was a major rush. If you want to experience that energy yourself, we've recreated some of the best moments from the film in F1 ‘25."

