F1 movie star 'offered' real-life F1 seat

Star of the F1 movie, Damson Idris, has revealed he was offered a real-life opportunity in the sport after filming the summer blockbuster.
The 34-year-old played Joshua Pearce in the F1 movie, the team-mate of Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes at the fictional APXGP team.
Since its release, the F1 movie has grossed $631.5million globally to become one of the most successful racing films of all time.
In a recent appearance on Capital XTRA Breakfast, Idris revealed just how good he got behind the wheel of the modified F2 car (that posed as an F1 car) and claimed he was offered training to become a racing driver off the back of the film.
“By the end of it, Luciano Bacheta and Craig Dolby and all of our stunt team were like, ‘Yo, you guys could compete!” said Idris.
“It's actually funny, because one guy – I can't say his name – but he was like a team owner or something. He was like, ‘Hey, if you want to get into F1, I could pay for your training and stuff.’ And I was sitting like, ‘Mmm, I mean, like, acting…' Maybe I could be a race car driver!’ So that is cool."
Idris thanks Hamilton for F1 movie representation
Idris also paid tribute to seven-time world champion and producer pf the F1 movie Lewis Hamilton, and continued: "Lewis Hamilton, I tip my hat to him. You know, he’s obviously one of the producers on the film. A seven-time world champion, a GOAT in his own right, brilliant human being.
“And he was the one that fought for the representation of the movie and was really sold on making this movie appear how he wants the world of Formula 1 to look.
"And that innovation is already kind of seeping into the sport already, and they're thinking of ways to involve more people in the sport from different backgrounds and ethnicities and genders and everything. So, I think it's really great. And hopefully in the future, you know, we have some female drivers on the grid as well.”
