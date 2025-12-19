close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Mercedes Logo, Generic

Mercedes reveal how 'new era' of F1 cars will sound in 2026

Mercedes reveal how 'new era' of F1 cars will sound in 2026

Chris Deeley
Mercedes Logo, Generic

Mercedes have revealed the first taste of their F1 engines for 2026 on social media, amid sweeping rule changes.

The power unit rule changes are the first of their type in over a decade, with the sport's handful of engine manufacturers (Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda and Audi) all racing to secure an early advantage.

Mercedes' engine is of particular interest to the sport, with McLaren, Alpine and Williams all contracted to use their power units for this season at least – meaning that the reigning champions' fortune is closely tied to that of one of their rivals.

The team posted a clip on social media on Friday morning showcasing the sound of their new power unit going up through the gears, giving a first hint of noise that four of the 11 teams on the grid will produce next year.

New sound for 2026

The post was captioned 'New era. New sound', and contained a 20 second sound clip, with the phrase 'coming soon'.

While the caption may evoke the classic Back To The Future line 'Chuck! Chuck, it's Marvin. Your cousin, Marvin Berry. You know that new sound you're looking for? Well, listen to this!', the engine noise doesn't sound much like Michael J Fox playing Johnny B. Goode. Obviously. It sounds like an F1 engine.

The hybrid engine will feature a way more powerful battery component which will generate three times the electrical power compared to the current hybrid setup. This translates to a jump from 120kW to a staggering 350kW.

And while the internal combustion engine (ICE) element will see a slight decrease in power output (from 550-560kW to 400kW), the overall power available will actually increase and will be produced more sustainably.

Additionally, the new power units will be able to capture double the amount of energy from braking, generating a massive 8.5 megajoules per lap.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner return 'talks' begin as Verstappen 'secret' plan revealed

Related

F1 Mercedes

Latest News

Mercedes reveal how 'new era' of F1 cars will sound in 2026
F1 2026

Mercedes reveal how 'new era' of F1 cars will sound in 2026

  • 2 hours ago
The crucial role Daniel Ricciardo played in major Max Verstappen change
Daniel Ricciardo

The crucial role Daniel Ricciardo played in major Max Verstappen change

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 boss hints at Lewis Hamilton reshuffle in 2026
Ferrari

Ferrari F1 boss hints at Lewis Hamilton reshuffle in 2026

  • Yesterday 20:51
How Max Verstappen's title charge may have harmed Red Bull's future
Red Bull

How Max Verstappen's title charge may have harmed Red Bull's future

  • Yesterday 19:55
McLaren drivers snubbed in 2025 best driver ranking
F1 News & Gossip

McLaren drivers snubbed in 2025 best driver ranking

  • Yesterday 18:53
Max Verstappen reveals what REALLY went down with Toto Wolff in Sardinia
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen reveals what REALLY went down with Toto Wolff in Sardinia

  • Yesterday 17:55
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
50.000+ views

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams

  • 7 december
 Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
30.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision

  • 13 december
 F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
30.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 6 december
 Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
30.000+ views

Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions

  • 7 december
 Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
30.000+ views

Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

  • 12 december
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
30.000+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP

  • 4 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x