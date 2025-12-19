Kelly Piquet dismissed Max Verstappen driver change

Kelly Piquet's reaction to Max Verstappen's F1 driver number suggestion was priceless in its dismissiveness.

As you may have gathered, Verstappen is no longer the reigning F1 champion after Lando Norris clinched his maiden world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The changing of the guard means that in 2026, Verstappen will no longer be able to enter the championship with the number '1' on his car, with that privilege instead going to Norris.

Questions then soon materialised as to what number Verstappen would adopt. Would he return to 33? Perhaps he would pick his favourite number, 3? Or just troll us all and race under the number '69'?

It's fair to say that Verstappen's partner Piquet, was not as amused by the third option as some.

Max Verstappen changes F1 driver number

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen revealed Piquet's reaction whenever he brought up racing under the number '69' in an interview.

"Everytime I say it in an interview, Kelly tells me 'what are you even talking about?'" Verstappen explained.

The champion then added with impish glee: "You need to have some laughs."

Verstappen has cruelly denied us such larks every race weekend however, and announced his driver number change to a more familiar – and family friendly – number.

In 2026, Verstappen will race under Daniel Ricciardo's old number '3', as he launches his bid to steal that golden number '1' back off McLaren and Lando Norris.

