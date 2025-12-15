Max Verstappen F1 shop CLOSING

The popular Max Verstappen shop in Swalmen in the Netherlands is closing its doors in 2026.

Verstappen's shop opened in 2017, and has been the housing place for all of the Verstappen merchandise that is also available to buy on the Verstappen.com website.

It has proved to be a popular tourist attraction for the last eight years in the small village in South East Netherlands, and has had a replica of Verstappen's 2021 world championship-winning car on display there.

Now, it has been confirmed by Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen that it will be closing its doors on March 1, 2026.

The reason for this is that the international sports merchandise company Fanatics will be taking over all sales of Verstappen merchandise from New Year's Day.

The Verstappen.com website will still sell merchandise, but it will mainly be sold via the Fanatics platform, who have the rights to sell thousands of official sports merchandise items.

Verstappen x Fanatics collaboration

Verstappen's Fanatics collaboration was announced earlier this week and following the news of the exclusive collaboration, Verstappen said: "It is great to partner with Fanatics and provide exclusive products and experience to all of my fans, no matter where they are in the world.

"I look forward to working with the Fanatics teams across merchandise and collectibles to create products and experiences that feel authentic to my journey and give fans something special to collect and enjoy globally.”

Andrew Low Ah Kee, CEO of Fanatics Commerce added: "Max’s global fan base continues to grow at remarkable speed, and we are proud to help elevate how his fans engage with him.

"His success on track and international popularity have made him one of the world’s most influential athletes. Our team is excited to have him as a part of our Fanatics global network, creating merchandise that carries real meaning for Max and his fans across the world."

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton's private talks revealed as Ferrari 2026 problem emerges

Related