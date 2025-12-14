The Sky Sports F1 channel has been replaced by a dedicated darts channel, Sky Sports Darts, in light of the World Darts Championship.

This change comes as the Formula 1 world is still celebrating the season finale in Abu Dhabi, where Lando Norris clinched his first world title.

The British McLaren driver secured his debut title at the Yas Marina Circuit by finishing third. Although Max Verstappen won the race, he missed out on a fifth consecutive world championship by just two points. Over the past fourteen seasons, Sky Sports has broadcast live F1 races in both the UK and Ireland.

Sky F1 channel temporarily off air

For the second year running, the Sky F1 channel ;has gone off air during the Christmas period to make room for Sky Sports Darts.

The watermark that would previously display Sky Sports and the F1 logo in the top right corner has now been replaced by Sky Sports and a darts version to mark the switch.

The World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London is one of the year's standout sporting events. However, the channel is expected to return shortly after the tournament concludes on January 3, 2026.

Luke Littler the favourite

Young darts star Luke Littler, who recently began his title defence with a win over Darius Labanauskas, is among the nominees for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, rivalling Norris who was named on the SPOTY shortlist.

In a light-hearted post-match interview, the 18-year-old expressed his support for the McLaren driver but was quick to add he doesn’t see himself as the favourite.

“No, I don't think so! If I had to pick a winner, it would definitely be Lando,” he said. Littler is regarded as one of the top contenders for the championship title, alongside fellow Brit Luke Humphries.

