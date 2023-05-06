Alonso delivers BRUTAL jab to former team in radio message

Chris Deeley

Saturday 6 May 2023 14:27

Fernando Alonso didn't leave Alpine in the happiest manner, and it's clear from his team radio transmissions in Miami that he's not entirely over the saga.

The Spaniard was held up by Esteban Ocon while on a flying lap in FP2, immediately jumping on the radio to complain about the Frenchman not getting out of his way.

Not quite satisfied with a complaint about Ocon's driving, Alonso stayed on the radio to spout some home truths about his old team and their current place in the ecosystem.

"Alpines, they fight in the free practice!" he began.

Making the right choice

"You were on a flying lap and Ocon didn't get out the way," his engineer confirmed, before Alonso delivered his coup de grace.

"Yeah, copy. But the free practice is their moment, so...it's good."

Ouch.

Alpine have failed to score points in the last two races, in Melbourne because both drivers took each other out at a red flag restart and in Baku due to a simple lack of pace – both drivers finishing, but outside the top 10.

Alonso, meanwhile, has three podiums and a fourth place finish to his name after four races, justifying his decision to jump ship in style.

