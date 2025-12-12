Lando Norris's homecoming at McLaren was gatecrashed on social media by Oscar Piastri F1 fans demanding justice.

The British driver got the better of his team-mate during the second half of the season, reducing a 34 point gap from the Dutch Grand Prix to claim his maiden F1 title in Abu Dhabi.

McLaren recently shared their celebrations back at the McLaren Technology Centre on social media, where Norris was welcomed by a flurry of papaya confetti and applauded by the team on entry.

The post was captioned, 'a special welcome home for our champion', but some fans were confused that Piastri wasn't included in the post.

One fan wrote in the comments: "And what about Oscar? He was also close to winning, or have you forgotten?"

"Oscar still the talent," another added.

Piastri fans up in arms...still

A third fan even hinted at a wider McLaren conspiracy, and wrote: "Should've been Oscar but you guys handed it over to Lando."

Norris and Piastri's championship battle was marred with online conspiracy theories, with claims of favouritism lobbied at McLaren after the Italian Grand Prix.

After running in second for most of Sunday's race at Monza, a slow pit stop for Norris saw him lose position to Piastri out on track. The McLaren team then ordered Piastri to give the position back to his team-mate, an instance of 'papaya rules' that may continue to haunt the team.

Figures such as Bernie Ecclestone have been vocal about the decision in the media, confused why the team ordered them to swap places over an incident that is deemed part of racing - a slow pit stop.

The former F1 boss even went on to claim that McLaren preferred to have Norris as a champion, allegations Zak Brown and Andrea Stella have vehemently denied - and proven false by allowing their two drivers to race through to Abu Dhabi.

Following the Italian GP however, Piastri's form coincidentally took a turn for the worse subsequently crashing out and delivering a jump start in Baku, then failed to win a race for the rest of the season.

