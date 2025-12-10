F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed he has been balancing work on an exciting new project alongside competing for Ferrari in the 2025 championship.

Speaking in a recent appearance prior to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton shared that he has been making new music — but don't get too excited — the Brit certainly doesn't seem keen on sharing it with the general public anytime soon.

Everyone needs a hobby to escape to now and again, even seven-time champions! But Hamilton's reasons for turning to music are yet another signifier of the horrendous first season in red he has endured.

After 24 rounds of the 2025 F1 campaign had concluded, Hamilton finished the season P6 in the drivers' standings, one place better than he ended up during his final season at Mercedes last year.

But rumblings that Hamilton is merely a shadow of the driver he once was have persisted all year, as he struggled to adapt to his new team and faced a barrage of questions over retirement from the media.

Hamilton making new music to escape F1 nightmare

So how has the sporting legend made it through one of his most challenging seasons yet? By making his own music.

Speaking to F1 presenter Ariana Bravo at his House 44 paddock pop up, Hamilton admitted: "I’m listening to music like, all weekend, to drown out all this noise.

"That’s the only way I can get through my days."

When asked by Bravo what was featuring on his playlist this year, the Ferrari star failed to give a specific answer, but then admitted he had made music of his own to help vent and process his struggles at the Scuderia.

“I have new stuff that I made in the last six months so I’m just listening to it," the 40-year-old said, before adding that fans would 'probably not' get to hear it anytime soon.

Hamilton continued, explaining his reason for making new music, adding: "It’s a good outlet, I can’t say to the media what I’m feeling so I won’t say if I know it’s in my music.”

