Lando Norris condom advert goes viral after F1 title win
Lando Norris condom advert goes viral after F1 title win
Corporations have increasingly tried to ride the coattails of F1's success since the Drive to Survive boom in 2019, but things went to another level after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Duolingo and Ryanair are the main brands that come to mind in this respect, attempting to convert F1 banter into social media engagement with the growth of the sport ushering in an entirely new generation.
But, things took another step after Lando Norris' title win on Sunday.
The British driver finished third on track to claim the F1 title ahead of race winner Max Verstappen, beating him by just two points.
Major figures offered their congratulations to the new F1 champion, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Richard Hammond.
Durex celebrate Norris title
Yet, perhaps the strangest congratulations offered to Norris for his first F1 title was from condom brand Durex.
The brand posted a papaya-ish graphic with the silhouette of the drivers' title trophy, alongside the text: "Norris-K only rewards."
This was a play on words however and the first 'R' in Norris was blanked out so it actually said: "No risk, only rewards."
The caption then took it a step forward, and read: "Here's to making your first time as special as it can be!"
READ MORE: 'Cocky' Lando Norris given dressing down
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris condom advert goes viral after F1 title win
- 39 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 chief 'upset' over Helmut Marko departure
- 1 hour ago
Who is Helmut Marko? Meet the Red Bull F1 king maker
- 1 hour ago
Lando Norris yet to receive F1 drivers' champion trophy
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lando Norris disobeys team orders as champion snaps back
- 3 hours ago
New to F1? Pop star Katy Perry can only name ONE driver
- Yesterday 22:56
Most read
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december