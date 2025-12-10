Corporations have increasingly tried to ride the coattails of F1's success since the Drive to Survive boom in 2019, but things went to another level after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Duolingo and Ryanair are the main brands that come to mind in this respect, attempting to convert F1 banter into social media engagement with the growth of the sport ushering in an entirely new generation.

But, things took another step after Lando Norris' title win on Sunday.

The British driver finished third on track to claim the F1 title ahead of race winner Max Verstappen, beating him by just two points.

Major figures offered their congratulations to the new F1 champion, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Richard Hammond.

Durex celebrate Norris title

Yet, perhaps the strangest congratulations offered to Norris for his first F1 title was from condom brand Durex.

The brand posted a papaya-ish graphic with the silhouette of the drivers' title trophy, alongside the text: "Norris-K only rewards."

This was a play on words however and the first 'R' in Norris was blanked out so it actually said: "No risk, only rewards."

The caption then took it a step forward, and read: "Here's to making your first time as special as it can be!"

