Oscar Piastri delivered a one-word response to Lando Norris’ F1 title win as congratulations flooded in after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren nearly left 2025 without the drivers’ title despite dominating the season, as a double disqualification in Las Vegas and a strategy blunder in Qatar opened the door for Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Admittedly, it was a long shot for Piastri to claim the title in Abu Dhabi as he entered the race weekend 16 points behind Norris and in the end, second place was all he could manage in Sunday's race.

Instead, it was Norris who received the biggest ‘yee-haw’ from team boss Zak Brown, as the Brit crossed the finish line at Yas Marina.

At least Piastri had his family waiting for him to cushion the disappointment, and Norris’ parents Adam and Cisca also offered a classy gesture to the Aussie star, hugging him after his championship loss.

Piastri’s one word of praise

Norris took to Instagram to share his jubilation, posting a series of pictures where a very happy Lando sported a papaya champion cap, and wrote: “WORLD CHAMPPP.”

The comments section was flooded with congratulations both in and outside of the F1 paddock, with Norris’ rivals offering their best wishes to the newly crowned champ.

Amongst them was Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, who wrote: “Legend. Congrats mate enjoy.”

Esteban Ocon also added: “Mega job mate well deserved (clapping emoji) enjoy the celebrations.”

One fan on X couldn’t help but laugh at the way these comments were positioned on their timeline, with Piastri’s own message coming across more economical than he probably intended.

“Congratulations,” was all he wrote.

In fairness, he was hardly going to be cock-a-hoop that his team-mate won the title instead of him, and Piastri was complimentary of Norris in his post-race interviews.

"I think [Lando is] a very deserving winner. I know that every weekend I go on track, it’s going to be tough," he said to the media.

"We’ve pushed each other through the last three years, especially this season, it’s been tighter than ever. He’s had a great season.

"I think, probably all three of us, but obviously myself and Lando, in the same team and the same car, had our ups and downs at different moments. Ultimately, he’s had a good season and deserving champion."

