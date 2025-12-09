FIA 'saves' McLaren F1 star from major embarrassment at Abu Dhabi GP

The FIA reportedly came to the rescue for McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri after his family were almost denied entry to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix paddock.

Piastri had a tall order ahead of him to beat team-mate Lando Norris on Sunday and lagged behind on 16 points, finishing what started as a tremendous season down in third with 410 points.

The Aussie met the chequered flag in second as Norris began his title celebrations, jumping out of his car to be embraced by his family: sisters Edie, Hattie and Mae.

Piastri’s mum Nicole and her partner Tim were also in attendance, but according to Australian F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman they originally weren't supposed to be in Abu Dhabi at all.

The McLaren star is thought to have changed his mind the week prior, but had already granted his two allocated paddock passes and was faced with the prospect of fighting for the title without his family’s support.

FIA save the day for Piastri

McLaren were then seemingly unable to help him acquire another five, who had run out of all of their passes and their title contender had to look elsewhere.

Formula One Management were also apparently unable to come to his assistance, so it was left to the FIA to help Piastri’s family attend the Abu Dhabi GP.

Thankfully the FIA saved the day for Piastri, with the whole clan – including Piastri’s girlfriend Lily Zneimer and dad Chris – in the paddock to support the Aussie throughout the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

In the lead up to the Abu Dhabi GP, Zneimer also celebrated her birthday and the McLaren star’s childhood sweetheart hosted a meal which included all the partners of the F1 grid.

The likes of Magui Corceiro and Alexandra Saint Mleux took to their Instagram to wish Zneimer a happy birthday, alongside sharing the illustrated watercolour bookmarks Zneimer had commissioned for each guest.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris in title tears as FIA investigation pivotal in penalty for racing star

Related