Lily Zneimer hosts Abu Dhabi meal with touching gift to Alexandra Saint Mleux, Magui Corceiro & more

Lily Zneimer, the partner of F1 championship contender Oscar Piastri, hosted a dinner in Abu Dhabi this week ahead of the season finale on Sunday.

This weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could see Piastri crowned champion, but things would have to go spectacularly wrong for his team-mate Lando Norris given that the Brit is currently 16 points clear of the Aussie driver.

Norris leads the standings whereas Piastri sits in third, and reigning champion Max Verstappen has split the McLaren driver duo heading into the final round of this year's calendar.

But this week does not only mark the end of an exciting title battle, but also Zneimer's birthday!

To celebrate, Piastri's high school sweetheart treated herself and her fellow F1 partners to a dinner in Abu Dhabi on December 4, her actual date of birth, with the adorable table decorations she had left for each guest going viral on social media.

F1 partners enjoy their own glamorous Abu Dhabi dinner

Zneimer was joined for her birthday dinner by Charles Leclerc's fiancee Alexandra Saint Mleux, Lando Norris' girlfriend Magui Corceiro, Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He and Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla to name a few.

The driver's partners who were in attendance were all treated to personalised watercolour portraits of them in glamorous attire that stylistically matched the individual sense of fashion of each attendee.

These watercolour designs were crafted by Jenny Nazarova (or @jenny_illustration on Instagram), who shared her work to her account and Zneimer posted a thanks in the comments section.

"It was so much fun working with you on these! You are super talented. Thank you very much," she wrote.

Each guest was also gifted their own copy of Christian Dior's 'The Little Dictionary of Fashion', proving Zneimer to be a very thoughtful host.

F1 fans delighted over social media at the chance to get such a rare inside look at such a gorgeous event as the girlfriend's and partners hosted a dinner of their own on the same night as the annual end-of-season F1 meal, organised by Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion has often picked up the bill in the past but Alpine driver Pierre Gasly claimed to have paid the hefty charge this time around after Hamilton is said to have ordered the entire menu at Japanese restaurant Zuma on Thursday night!

Image credit: @alexandrasaintmleux and @magui_corceiro on Instagram. Watercolour artist: @jenny_illustration Instagram

