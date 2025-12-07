Lily Zneimer hosts Abu Dhabi meal with touching gift to Alexandra Saint Mleux, Magui Corceiro & more
Lily Zneimer hosts Abu Dhabi meal with touching gift to Alexandra Saint Mleux, Magui Corceiro & more
Lily Zneimer, the partner of F1 championship contender Oscar Piastri, hosted a dinner in Abu Dhabi this week ahead of the season finale on Sunday.
This weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could see Piastri crowned champion, but things would have to go spectacularly wrong for his team-mate Lando Norris given that the Brit is currently 16 points clear of the Aussie driver.
Norris leads the standings whereas Piastri sits in third, and reigning champion Max Verstappen has split the McLaren driver duo heading into the final round of this year's calendar.
But this week does not only mark the end of an exciting title battle, but also Zneimer's birthday!
To celebrate, Piastri's high school sweetheart treated herself and her fellow F1 partners to a dinner in Abu Dhabi on December 4, her actual date of birth, with the adorable table decorations she had left for each guest going viral on social media.
F1 partners enjoy their own glamorous Abu Dhabi dinner
Zneimer was joined for her birthday dinner by Charles Leclerc's fiancee Alexandra Saint Mleux, Lando Norris' girlfriend Magui Corceiro, Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He and Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla to name a few.
The driver's partners who were in attendance were all treated to personalised watercolour portraits of them in glamorous attire that stylistically matched the individual sense of fashion of each attendee.
These watercolour designs were crafted by Jenny Nazarova (or @jenny_illustration on Instagram), who shared her work to her account and Zneimer posted a thanks in the comments section.
"It was so much fun working with you on these! You are super talented. Thank you very much," she wrote.
Each guest was also gifted their own copy of Christian Dior's 'The Little Dictionary of Fashion', proving Zneimer to be a very thoughtful host.
F1 fans delighted over social media at the chance to get such a rare inside look at such a gorgeous event as the girlfriend's and partners hosted a dinner of their own on the same night as the annual end-of-season F1 meal, organised by Lewis Hamilton.
The seven-time champion has often picked up the bill in the past but Alpine driver Pierre Gasly claimed to have paid the hefty charge this time around after Hamilton is said to have ordered the entire menu at Japanese restaurant Zuma on Thursday night!
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's season hits ROCK BOTTOM as McLaren send cheeky request
Related
Latest News
LIVE F1 standings as Norris, Verstappen and Piastri battle for the title
- 14 minutes ago
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ready to give Max Verstappen F1 title boost
- 21 minutes ago
Lando Norris disqualification feared after urgent McLaren message
- 41 minutes ago
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 58 minutes ago
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina
- 1 hour ago
Lily Zneimer hosts Abu Dhabi meal with touching gift to Alexandra Saint Mleux, Magui Corceiro & more
- 1 hour ago
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 22 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 november
FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 23 november
Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
- 23 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Yesterday 16:10