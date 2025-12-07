EARLY REPORT: Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen made a brilliant start to his title defence at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, keeping both McLaren stars at bay behind him.

Verstappen needs to win the race to have a realistic chance of claiming his fifth consecutive title, and he made a brilliant start from pole position, aiming his RB21 towards Lando Norris to keep him at bay.

Championship leader Norris, meanwhile, lost out to team-mate Oscar Piastri off the line, and fell down to third, the final position that he can finish if he is to win the title with Verstappen winning the race.

In the early stages, Norris was put under immense pressure from Charles Leclerc in fourth too, meaning that he can see the position in his mirrors that would lead to championship heartbreak.

What will have been a relief to Norris and McLaren, however, is that Mercedes' George Russell lost two positions from the start, and dropped down to sixth.

Who will win the title?

Just like in qualifying, the three championship protagonists were still running first second and third after 10 laps of the title showdown in Abu Dhabi.

Norris came into the race with a 12-point gap over Dutchman Verstappen and therefore remains the favourite to claim a maiden championship title.

But Piastri and Verstappen are still very much in the mix, and this start would have given Verstappen even more confidence that he can get the best of the two McLarens.

It's the first time since 2010 that we have had more than two drivers going for drivers' championship success at the final race of the season.

