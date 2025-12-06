Max Verstappen didn’t expect to still be in the hunt for the F1 world championship as he arrived at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

But in qualifying, the Red Bull driver shone by seizing pole position ahead of his McLaren rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and now he looks ahead to Sunday's finale with a confident, knowing smile.

Verstappen is in the best possible position to claim victory at the Yas Marina Circuit.

His title hopes, however, hinge on where championship leader Norris finishes – the Brit needs to end up fourth or lower for Verstappen to take the championship.

Points if Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri P1 433 421 417 P2 426 414 410 P3 423 411 407 P4 420 408 404 P5 418 406 402 P6 416 404 400 P7 414 402 398 P8 412 400 396 P9 410 398 394 P10 409 397 393

Unfazed by the pressure exerted by rivals Norris and Piastri, Verstappen maintains his cool and simply wants to enjoy the race while keeping things tricky for the McLarens.

Verstappen pleased with Red Bull setup

“During the third free practice, things weren’t quite where I wanted them to be,” Verstappen told Viaplay.

Adjustments made ahead of qualifying helped improve the balance, and the Dutchman also praised Red Bull’s decision to run this particular rear wing.

He added: “I knew there was more potential here if we could get the balance right, and qualifying confirmed that. In Qatar, we ran with more downforce compared to McLaren, but this wing has proven to be very effective for us. On certain circuits, it gives us a noticeable advantage.”

Verstappen warns rivals

Heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen is brimming with confidence. “Let them keep dreaming!” he quipped in response to suggestions that he would simply leave Norris and Piastri in his wake by the first corner.

“I have nothing to lose – we’re going all out. If we need to defend, we defend. If it comes to an attack, we’ll go all in. At the end of the day, having fun is the most important thing.”

