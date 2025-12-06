F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here is how to watch the final race of the 2025 F1 season today (Sunday, December 07) and for FREE as the title is decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen did all he could to keep his title hopes alive in qualifying on Saturday, securing pole position ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
The McLaren pair will start second and third on the grid respectively, with George Russell lurking behind in fourth.
Regardless of whether Verstappen wins on Sunday, as long as Norris finishes on the podium he will be crowned F1 drivers' champion in Abu Dhabi.
Here is how to watch the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wherever you are!
F1 Race times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lights out in Abu Dhabi is today (Sunday, December 7, 2025), at 6pm local time (GST) at Yas Marina.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, December 7, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (GST)
|6pm Sunday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|1pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|2pm Sunday
|United States (ET)
|9am Sunday
|United States (CT)
|8am Sunday
|United States (PT)
|6am Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11am Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|1am Monday
|Australia (AWT)
|10pm Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|12:30am Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|8am Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|11pm Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4pm Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|4pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|10pm Sunday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10pm Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|5pm Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (SAST)
|5pm Sunday
How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium*
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg*
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria*
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
|Finishing Position
|Norris
|Verstappen
|Piastri
|P1
|433
|421
|417
|P2
|426
|414
|410
|P3
|423
|411
|407
|P4
|420
|408
|404
|P5
|418
|406
|402
|P6
|416
|404
|400
|P7
|414
|402
|398
|P8
|412
|400
|396
|P9
|410
|398
|394
|P10
|409
|397
|393
