F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here is how to watch the final race of the 2025 F1 season today (Sunday, December 07) and for FREE as the title is decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen did all he could to keep his title hopes alive in qualifying on Saturday, securing pole position ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The McLaren pair will start second and third on the grid respectively, with George Russell lurking behind in fourth.

Regardless of whether Verstappen wins on Sunday, as long as Norris finishes on the podium he will be crowned F1 drivers' champion in Abu Dhabi.

Here is how to watch the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wherever you are!

F1 Race times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lights out in Abu Dhabi is today (Sunday, December 7, 2025), at 6pm local time (GST) at Yas Marina.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, December 7, 2025

Location Time Local time (GST) 6pm Sunday United Kingdom (GMT) 1pm Sunday Central European Time (CET) 2pm Sunday United States (ET) 9am Sunday United States (CT) 8am Sunday United States (PT) 6am Sunday Brazil (BRT) 11am Sunday Australia (AET) 1am Monday Australia (AWT) 10pm Sunday Australia (ACT) 12:30am Monday Mexico (CST) 8am Sunday Japan (JST) 11pm Sunday South Africa (SAST) 4pm Sunday Egypt (EET) 4pm Sunday China (CST) 10pm Sunday India (IST) 7:30pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 10pm Sunday Turkey (TRT) 5pm Sunday Saudi Arabia (SAST) 5pm Sunday

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium* RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg* RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria* Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Points if Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri P1 433 421 417 P2 426 414 410 P3 423 411 407 P4 420 408 404 P5 418 406 402 P6 416 404 400 P7 414 402 398 P8 412 400 396 P9 410 398 394 P10 409 397 393

