close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sheona Mountford
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Here is how to watch the final race of the 2025 F1 season today (Sunday, December 07) and for FREE as the title is decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen did all he could to keep his title hopes alive in qualifying on Saturday, securing pole position ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The McLaren pair will start second and third on the grid respectively, with George Russell lurking behind in fourth.

Regardless of whether Verstappen wins on Sunday, as long as Norris finishes on the podium he will be crowned F1 drivers' champion in Abu Dhabi.

Here is how to watch the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wherever you are!

F1 Race times - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lights out in Abu Dhabi is today (Sunday, December 7, 2025), at 6pm local time (GST) at Yas Marina.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, December 7, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (GST)6pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT)1pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)2pm Sunday
United States (ET)9am Sunday
United States (CT)8am Sunday
United States (PT)6am Sunday
Brazil (BRT)11am Sunday
Australia (AET)1am Monday
Australia (AWT)10pm Sunday
Australia (ACT)12:30am Monday
Mexico (CST)8am Sunday
Japan (JST)11pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST)4pm Sunday
Egypt (EET)4pm Sunday
China (CST)10pm Sunday
India (IST)7:30pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)10pm Sunday
Turkey (TRT)5pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (SAST)5pm Sunday

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
Belgium*RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Luxembourg*RTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria*Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Points if
Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri
P1433421417
P2426414410
P3423411407
P4420408404
P5418406402
P6416404400
P7414402398
P8412400396
P9410398394
P10409397393

READ MORE: Iconic F1 team LEAVE sport

Related

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Latest News

AI leaks F1 Abu Dhabi results
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

AI leaks F1 Abu Dhabi results

  • 38 minutes ago
Max Verstappen gives chilling warning to McLaren ahead of F1 title decider
F1 Title Battle

Max Verstappen gives chilling warning to McLaren ahead of F1 title decider

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri confirms EXTRA McLaren meeting after Max Verstappen pole
Qualification Abu Dhabi

Oscar Piastri confirms EXTRA McLaren meeting after Max Verstappen pole

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren send cheeky request to Red Bull in F1 title decider
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

McLaren send cheeky request to Red Bull in F1 title decider

  • 2 hours ago
F1 giant launches fresh favouritism accusation against McLaren
McLaren

F1 giant launches fresh favouritism accusation against McLaren

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
75.000+ views

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

  • 19 november
 FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 22 november
 F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
50.000+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions

  • 22 november
 FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton promotion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 23 november
 Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
30.000+ views

Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss

  • 16 november
 Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team
30.000+ views

Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team

  • 23 november

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x