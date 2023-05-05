F1 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast

Sam Hall

Friday 5 May 2023 13:07

The weather could be set to wreak havoc on the Miami Grand Prix with rain forecast to strike on race day.

F1 returns to action just one week after Sergio Perez scored his second win of the year in Azerbaijan.

But unlike Baku, the first race of the season in the United States is expected to feature a mix of conditions.

As the weekend approaches, here is the full forecast.

Miami Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Friday will see the warmest temperatures of the weekend with highs of 30 Celsius expected during FP1.

Temperatures will cool slightly for FP2 and continue to drop during the one-hour session.

There is a zero percent chance of rain on Friday with gusts of up to 13mph providing a tailwind along the back straight.

Saturday

Temperatures will drop slightly on Saturday with the chance of rain creeping up to 18 percent for qualifying.

The wind will remain constant from Friday with similarly strong gusts of between 11-13mph.

Sunday

Sunday is when the rain is most likely to hit the Hard Rock Stadium, although the threat has eased considerably since early forecasts of thunderstorms.

Despite this, the threat of rain remains at 50 percent, with temperatures dropping to 27 Celsius.

Although the wind direction will remain, the gusts will be stronger than at any other point of the weekend. Come race time, these speeds will be up to 16mph.

READ MORE: F1 teams as NFL franchises: Ferrari as the Dallas Cowboys but what about Red Bull and Mercedes?